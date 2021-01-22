Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,036 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

