ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of ProAssurance worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ProAssurance by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.