Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) Trading 730.6% Higher

Prime Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQF) traded up 730.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.

Prime Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACQF)

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

