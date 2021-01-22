PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,771.15.

Shares of PSMT opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

