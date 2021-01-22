Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) to Issue $1.00 None Dividend

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) declared a None dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Friday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of PFBI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 74,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.