Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 16.2% Higher

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price traded up 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.41. 2,382,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,415,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

