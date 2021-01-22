PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF opened at $8.64 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.