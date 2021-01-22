PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.88.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.