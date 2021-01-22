PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

PPG traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.94. 128,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,572. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

