PotCoin (POT) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.59 or 0.03756446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00436392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00418768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00269097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00022903 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,563,492 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.