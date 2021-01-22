Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Up to $548.00

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $548.00, but opened at $574.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $556.00, with a volume of 6,934 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 543.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.80. The firm has a market cap of £256.11 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

Porvair plc (PRV.L) Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

