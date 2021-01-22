Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.21. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

