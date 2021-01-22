PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,239.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $8,239.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

