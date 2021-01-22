Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 356.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $121.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 98.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.