Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 356.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $121.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.
In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 98.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.