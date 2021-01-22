Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 6.9%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.96. 2,519,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,479,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 162.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.