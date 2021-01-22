Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 623,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,272,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.