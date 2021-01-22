PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

AGS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

