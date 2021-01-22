Piper Sandler Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,331,811 shares in the company, valued at $656,492,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,991 shares of company stock worth $65,938,017 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

