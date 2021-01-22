Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.
Shares of GTLS opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $143.13.
In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
