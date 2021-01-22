Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of GTLS opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $143.13.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

