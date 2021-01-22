Piper Sandler Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $73.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $87.41 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,766.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,626.95. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.