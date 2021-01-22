Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE TWTR opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Twitter by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

