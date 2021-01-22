Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.93.

PINS opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

