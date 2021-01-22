Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

