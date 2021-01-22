Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.26

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and traded as high as $24.18. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

