Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel Sells 9,876 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $316,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 11th, Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

NYSE PING opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PING. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

