Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter Sells 2,500 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PING opened at $32.14 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -459.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

