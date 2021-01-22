PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $87.85. Approximately 93,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 254,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

