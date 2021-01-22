Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,581.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 157.2% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $950,065.48 and $185,581.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00182412 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,037,769,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

