Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PLL stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $54.50.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
