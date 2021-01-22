Phreesia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 795% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,487 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

