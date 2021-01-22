Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.05. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 6,482 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.01. The firm has a market cap of £140.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17.

About Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

