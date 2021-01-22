Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney Buys 1,445 Shares

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PSXP opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

