Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

