Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,681,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,851,309. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

