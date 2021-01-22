Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $214.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

