Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Brigham Minerals worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $747.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

