Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of The Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter worth $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Andersons by 168.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 584.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

ANDE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $821.15 million, a P/E ratio of -355.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

