Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after buying an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSS opened at $371.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

