Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,334 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 183.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $222.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

