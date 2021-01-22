PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo have rallied in the past six months on a positive surprise trend. Its top and bottom line surpassed estimates for the seventh straight quarter in the third quarter, and improved year over year. Despite the pandemic related challenges, the robust third quarter results were backed by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business, along with gains in the beverage category. The snacks/food business benefited from increased at-home consumption trends, while the beverage business returned to growth in the third quarter. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies. However, it witnessed soft margins on incremental COVID-19 related costs. Also, adverse currency rates remain a headwind.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

