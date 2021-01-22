PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

