People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

PBCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

