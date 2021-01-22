Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.68

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

