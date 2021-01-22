Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £145.20 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 15 shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($189.70).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Boote acquired 17 shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £155.89 ($203.67).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 912.79 ($11.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 954.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,016.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

