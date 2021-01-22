Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Review

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 7.81% 1.21% 0.33% Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 11 1 2.93 Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.91 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -36.04 Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.36 $70.59 million $8.97 1.24

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

