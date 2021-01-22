Pendal Group Limited Sells 2,556 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.52.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

