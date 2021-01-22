Pendal Group Limited Sells 10,847 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

