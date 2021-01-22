Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SSNC stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

