Pendal Group Limited Has $6.19 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

