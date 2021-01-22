Pendal Group Limited Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $382.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.37 and a 200 day moving average of $383.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.